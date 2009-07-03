Kenny Chesney w/ Miranda Lambert and Lady Antebellum

Who is that mystery man under all those caps and hats? One look and it can only be Kenny Chesney. This 41-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native continues to pack ’em in with songs like “Living in Fast Forward” “Beer in Mexico” and “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.” Maybe it’s his concern for his fans in these recessionary timeshe’s playing different sized spaces on his 2009 Sun City Carnival tour to keep ticket prices affordable.

Miranda Lambert was just 9-years-old when her parents took her to a Garth Brooks concert. Eleven years later, she would place third on Nashville Star . And in 2005, she lit up the charts with Kerosene . Fans will get a chance to hear material from her upcoming album, slated for a September 2009 release.

Lady Antebellum returns to the Big Gig having just made the circuit last summer, and in a short time, the trio has garnered wide acclaim and plenty of fans in just three years. Making music runs in the group’s families: vocalist Hillary Scott is the daughter of country singer Linda Davis and vocalist Charles Kelley is the younger brother of musician Josh Kelley.