In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of hit singles, but none was more enduring than Rogers' “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a TV movie series, with Rogers starring as poker player Brady Hawkes. His popularity was so enduring that in 1999, at age 61, he became the oldest solo singer ever to have a No. 1 hit on the country charts with his single “Buy Me a Rose.” Rogers' latest release is The Love of God , a gospel album released—we are not making this up—exclusively through Cracker Barrel stores.