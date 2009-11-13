In his 50-year career, Kenny Rogers has recorded 65 albums, moved 120 million records and had dozens of singles, but none were more enduring than Rogers’ “The Gambler,” a song so popular that it was spun off into a movie and TV series, with Rogers staring as poker player Brady Hawkes. Rogers proved so enduring that in 1999, at age 61, he became the oldest solo singer ever to have a number-one hit on the country charts with his single “Buy Me a Rose,” and though he doesn’t chart much these days, he remains a beloved country icon.