West Bend's two-day Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival in Riverside Park hosts a particularly worldly lineup this year. The Friday headliners are guitarist Johannes Linstead (5:15 p.m.), saxophonist and composer Eric Darius (7:15 p.m.) and Polish singer Basia (9:15 p.m.). Saturday's lineup includes the Latin-jazz group Nabori (1:30 p.m.), smooth saxophonist Steve Cole (3:45 p.m.), British acoustic guitarist Peter White, and the swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (8:45 p.m.)