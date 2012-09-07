Now in its 15th year, the Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival has established itself as one of the state's most prestigious jazz events, booking a wide assortment of national and global talent. This year's event is headlined by Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright on Friday nightfollowing sets from guitarists Norman Brown and Marc Antoine, and trumpet and flugelhorn master Cindy Bradleyand veteran jazz-pop singer David Pack on Saturday night. Saturday's event will also feature performances from Jeff Golub, Mindi Abair, Johannes Linstead and others. (Also Saturday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m.)