Former Jefferson Starship cadet turned soft-jazz guitarist Craig Chaquico kicks off West Bend’s upscale Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival this evening, ahead of a 7:15 p.m. set from smooth jazz saxophonist Warren Hill and a 9:15 headlining performance from the contemporary jazz ensemble The Rippingtons. Saturday’s lineup veers from the smooth jazz template of Friday to feature Davina and The Vagabonds, a New Orleans-styled act, and three acts who take generous cues from R&B and funk music: Najee, Joyce Cooling and Walter Beasley.