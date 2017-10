Two imaginative, burgeoning authors read from their latest works tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop Downer Avenue location: Kevin Brockmeier and Tod Wodicka. Brockmeier’s latest is a collection of solemn and often beautiful short stories which bur the boundaries between fantasy and literary fiction, while Wodicka is appearing behind his boisterous new novel All Shall Be Well; and All Manner of Things Shall Be Well, which follows a character who longs to live in medieval times.