Jazz guitarist Kevin Eubanks is best known for his passive, goo-natured presence on “The Tonight Show,” where he plays Paul Shaffer to Jay Leno’s David Letterman, but musically he’s far more adventurous than the tame, adult-contemporary tone of “The Tonight Show” might suggest. Some of his recordings even hint at the edgy guitar work of Mahavishnu Orchestra-era John McLaughlin. Tonight Eubanks takes a break from the “Tonight Show” set and Leno’s constant hazing to perform an 8 p.m. set at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center.