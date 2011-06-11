With his self-deprecating humor and critical eye, Kevin Hart's comedy is both comically insightful and relatable, pertaining to subjects like family and marriage. Hart's stand-up led him to roles in films like The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, Little Fockers and the Scary Movie franchise. In 2009, Hart appeared in a chain of eBay commercials in which he put in his two cents on topics ranging from flat-screen TVs to Bluetooth headsets. Last year Hart mined humor out of his dysfunctional family for his 2010 stand-up special, Seriously Funny.