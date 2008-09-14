Returning for its second season today at 10 a.m. at the Oriental Theatre is the Key Sunday Cinema Club, the Milwaukee chapter of a film network that meets once or twice a month on Sunday mornings to view advance screenings of upcoming films, with an emphasis on independent and art films. Club members have been among the first to view films Like Persepolis, Lars and the Real Girl and The Lives of Others. Screenings are followed by discussions, which are led by members of the UWM cinema and media studies department, and often a guest lecturer. For membership information, go to the Key Sunday Cinema Club’s Web site.