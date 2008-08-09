Mixing backpacker hip-hop with a smattering of popular club rap doesn’t sound like such a revolutionary idea, but until just a half-decade ago, few Milwaukee DJs had flirted with that simple combination, leaving a giant niche for Kid Cut Up and his fellow No Request DJs to fill. Cut Up is now one of the most prolific, successful DJs in the city, and this year he furthered his profile by inheriting WMSE’s Tuesday night “Late Night Hype Show” time slot, along with DJ Madhatter. Cut Up typically DJs several times a week, so he’s lined up a special bill to build particular interest in his 9 p.m. CD release party tonight behind his new release Club Soda No Ice, Vol. 2. Milwaukee hip-hop staples J Todd, Oneself and members of the Rusty Ps and King Hell Bastard will turn in guest performances.