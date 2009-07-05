Kid Rock w/Lynyrd Skynyrd

In case you missed it, Southern Rock godfathers Lynyrd Skynyrd and longtime fan Kid Rock teamed up last year for the successful “Rock and Rebels” tour. In fact, it was so successful, that both artists are doing it again. The pairing actually makes sense, considering how Rock’s “All Summer Long,” a rip-snortin’ mash-up of Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London” and Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama”, has dominated radio and introduced both the naughty rap-rocker and one of classic rock’s most-classic bands to a new generation of listeners who may never even have heard “Free Bird.” While Rock’s latest album, 2007’s Rock N Roll Jesus , pushes triple platinum, Skynyrd has a new album in the works, its first since 2003, and reportedly slated for release later this year by a label that’s also home to Sammy Hagar and Collective Soul. On a sad note, longtime Skynyrd bassist Wayne “Ean” Evans lost his battle with an aggressive form of cancer on May 6, less than eight weeks before this traveling posse hit the road.