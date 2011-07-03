Kid Rock w/ Sheryl Crow and Leroy Powell and the Messengers

How does screaming, rapping cowboy Kid Rock grow old respectably? For starters, by screaming and rapping a whole lot less. Over the last decade Kid Rock has gradually tamed his brasher impulses to broaden his appeal to country-music audiences. His latest record, last year's Born Free, completes his transition from nu-metal curiosity to respectable Bob Seger/John Mellencamp-styled heartland rocker. On it, Rock purges nearly all traces of rap, with the exception of a brief cameo from T.I., who shares a verse so clean and inspirational that even fans of Martina McBride, who is also featured on that track, will likely find him a charming, upstanding young man.

The album also continues Rock's long collaborative streak with Sheryl Crow, who first joined him on his 2002 single “Picture.” Like Rock, Crow has learned over the years that there's a loyal audience to be found in the country circuit, so she's played up her rural roots on recent albums like 2008's Detours. But on her latest album, 100 Miles from Memphis, Crow somewhat departs from that formula to embrace her inner Dusty Springfield and pay homage to Memphis soul. It's a minor record, less radio-minded than any Crow album before it, but her affection for the material is contagious. (Evan Rytlewski)