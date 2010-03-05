It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single “Pro Nails” with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song’s promise, drawing from the vibrant sounds of Chicago house, ’80s electro-pop and Southern crunk. It’s a party record tied together by Kid Sister’s ebullient, unapologetically girly personality, which imagines a more down-to-earth, female version of Kanye West himselfinstead of Gucci loafers, she rhymes about Christian Louboutin heels.