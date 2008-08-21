Since their mid-’90s inception, Chicago staples Kill Hannah have been a music lover’s modern-rock band, drawing from a plethora of ’80s and ’90s subgenres of underground music, like goth and industrial, and packaging the end product in a flashy, glam-pop coat. Their latest album, Until There’s Nothing Left of Us, owes a surprising debt to shoegaze bands like My Bloody Valentine. They headline a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight, sponsored by, fittingly enough, Hot Topic. The Medic Droid and The White Tie Affair open.