The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Threatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The programtitled Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor! consists of three short plays featuring fresh local actors. Included in the diverse ensemble are Alex Grindeland, Laura Sedlak, Marty McNamee, Lindsey Gagliano and Kelly Doherty. The three stories explore three distinct kinds of human connection, examining issues of marriage and paternity with no shortage of sensationalism.