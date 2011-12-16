After years of hosting the wildly successful <i>Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer</i>, Bay View's Alchemist Theatre turns to a new show for this holiday season. <I>Who Killed the Ghost of Christmas Past?</i>, set on Christmas Eve in 1929, is a high-concept, highly interactive murder-mystery. In this show written by Michael Timm, a murder has interrupted the Valhalla Theatre's production of <i>A Christmas Carol</i>. Audience members are encouraged to interact with the cast in an effort to discover the killer.