After years of hosting the wildly successful Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer , Bay View's Alchemist Theatre turns to a new show for this holiday season. Who Killed the Ghost of Christmas Past? , set on Christmas Eve in 1929, is a high-concept, highly interactive murder-mystery. In this show written by Michael Timm, a murder has interrupted the Valhalla Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol . Audience members are encouraged to interact with the cast in an effort to discover the killer.