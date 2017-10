Taking their name from David Lynch’s most frightening “Twin Peaks” creation, Brooklyn’s Killer BOB plays Blue Note Records-styled jazz punctuated by avant bursts of Deerhoof-styled guitar spazz and accents of Rage Against the Machine-styled fury. They top a loaded, $5 experimental bill tonight at the Borg Ward with local noisemaker Peter J. Wood’s Free Jazz Ensemble as well as The Spur, The Long Lost and Slob Donovan.