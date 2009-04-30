After establishing themselves as one of the best, most commercially successful of this decade’s many ’80s revivalists, scoring hit after hit like “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside” with their 2004 debut Hot Fuss, The Killers made an early effort to reinvent themselves on 2006’s Sam’s Town, a disc that invited countless Bruce Springsteen comparisons. That record, too, was a commercial success, but the band must have taken its tepid reviews to heart, because their latest album, Day & Age, returns them to the unpretentiously ’80s rock of their debut. “Are we human or are we dancer?” Brandon Flowers sings on its debut single, “Human.” In their finest moments, The Killers are both, but if forced to choose one, it seems most fans would rather they pick dancer.