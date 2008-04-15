With her childlike songs and sophomoric sense of humor, Kimya Dawson, the female half of the twee-folk duo The Moldy Peaches, has always been an acquired taste, but in recent years a whole lot more people have acquired it. Credit belongs to the soundtrack for the teen-pregnancy comedy Juno, which relied heavily on Dawson’s songs, many of them homages to childhood. Dawson has capitalized on her newfound notoriety by doing the same thing she’s done for a decade, touring. She stops at the Pabst Theater tonight for an 8 p.m. show.