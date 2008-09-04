Audiences couldn’t muster much excitement for Michel Gondry’s latest film, Be Kind Rewind, a comedy that promised silly, visually innovative recreations of classic films but instead mostly offered a surprisingly sentimental look at an economically disadvantaged neighborhood. Though Jack Black and Mos Def turn in fine performances, Be Kind isn’t the type of overblown, big-budget film that aims to give audiences their $9.75 worth, but it is the perfect film to catch screening for free, as it does tonight at 7 p.m. at the UWM Union Theatre.