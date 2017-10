Kinetic energy is characterized by motion, velocity and acceleration, which is why the moniker Kinetix is apt for these vivacious Denver boys who never seem to stop moving onstage. Like so many jam bands, the group got its start playing college house parties, and over the years moved on to progressively bigger stages as they made a name for themselves on the road. Last year the group released its latest album, Let Me In, an Allman Brothers-inspired set of funky roots-rock.