The King Khan and BBQ Show w/ Those Darlins and Drugs Dragons

A Canadian duo with a fondness for aliases, King Khan (aka Blacksnake, aka Arish Khan) and BBQ (aka Mark Sultan) played together in the raucous, Montreal garage punk band The Spaceshits, and each also performed solo before teaming up as their current two-piece. Playing a combustible combination of doo-wop and punk, the pair has gained notoriety not just for their recordings, but also for their unpredictable onstage antics and bizarre, exotic outfitsboth of which have made them a bloggable buzz band. BBQ still resides in Montreal, but King Khan has since relocated to Berlin, which probably doesn’t bode well for the chances of seeing them in Milwaukee again anytime soon, so tonight could be your last opportunity for quite a while.