King’s Horses w/ Ampline, Perry and The United Sons of Toil

Chicago’s iconic Touch and Go Records may have all but shut down earlier this yearblame, as usual, the terrible economy and general woes of the music industrybut if nothing else, the label’s legacy lives on in Milwaukee, where innumerable bands feed on the fierce noise-rock of Touch and Go vets like The Jesus Lizard and Shellac. The Milwaukee trio King’s Horses fits in well enough with Milwaukee’s other noise-rock bands, though their sound is cleaner and less subversive, with more of an emphasis on big guitars and nervy, lovable hooks. The $5 cover at King’s Horses’ EP release party tonight includes a free copy of their EP.