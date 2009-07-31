Milwaukee’s ragtag hip-hop crew KingHellBastard can count Brand Nubian’s Sadat X among its supporters. On KingHellBastard’s “It’s the Crew Again” last year, Sadat X bragged about getting his Ph.D. from KHB, before launching into a verse about drinking Pabst and “squashin’” girls from Oshkosh, proving that even the Bronx can get down with the Milwaukee group’s preferred forms of recreation. Over bombastic, boom-bap beats that celebrate hip-hop’s mid-’90s heyday, the crew drops slippery verses that celebrate drinking and partying.