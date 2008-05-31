In a city rife with alternative rap ensembles, KingHellBastard still stands out. The eight-member collective includes established veterans like the prolific Dana Coppafeel (who, with his viscous, quick-witted raps has established himself as one of the scene’s brightest gems in recent years) and they specialize in the kind of Pabst-swilling, party-bringing hip-hop tailor-made for a night out, albeit with an earnest streak that might be lost on the inebriated. KingHellBastard’s 9 p.m. show tonight at Mad Planet will double as a release party for Marlo, a new CD that KingHellBastard members Coppafeel and DNA recorded under the moniker Cups & Bottles.