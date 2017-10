For decades, male vocal harmonies were the foundation of R&B music, but since Boyz II Men, they’ve remained mostly dormant. Kings Go Forth, a prescient Milwaukee soul revival band, brings these harmonies back in all their late-’60s glory, though, pairing them with a vibrant full horn section, courtesy of members of De La Beuna. Tonight this rising Milwaukee band does a 10 p.m. show at the Stonefly Brewery