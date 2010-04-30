Kings Go Forth w/ Chicago Stone Lightning Band

When Milwaukee’s retro-soul 10-piece Kings Go Forth last played a record release at Turner Hall Ballroom in July, everything went well save for the absence of an actual record to release. They had good reason for the delay, though: They’d just been signed to David Byrne’s Luaka Bop Records. The group finally released its debut, The Outsiders Are Back , on April 20. A note-perfect homage to the sweaty soul of ’60s vocal ensembles like The Esquires and The Seven Sounds, it earned immediate national accolades, including thumbs up from National Public Radio and Pitchfork.