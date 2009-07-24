Kings Go Forth w/ JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound

Between cleaning house at this year’s 88Nine Milwaukee Music Awardswhere they took home honors for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“One Day”), Best New Artist and Most Likely to Blow Upand signing to David Byrne’s Luaka Bop Records, 2009 has been kind to Kings Go Forth. Tonight the local 10-piece retro funk/soul group, which uses three singers to recreate the sound of early-’60s vocal ensembles like The Esquires and The Seven Sounds, celebrates the upcoming release of its debut LP. Given the quick success the group found after recording just a handful of songs, it should be interesting to see what they accomplish now that they have a full length under their belts. Openers JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound, from Chicago, draw from a different branch of soul music, the Memphis R&B popularized by Stax Records.