Milwaukee’s 10-piece Kings Go Forth attracted immediate attention for their note-perfect throwbacks to the sweaty, horn-braised soul and funk of the 1960s, parlaying the buzz around their self-released 7-inch singles into a contract with David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label. Their 2010 debut The Outsiders Are Back cemented the group’s status as one of the hottest commodities of the soul-revival movement.