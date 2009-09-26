Kings of Leon w/ Glasvegas

Despite the band’s distinctly American Southern-rock roots, Kings of Leon has long been more popular in the United Kingdom than the United States. But after an aggressive push marketing the group as the next U2, or at the very least a recession-era Pearl Jam, that’s beginning to change, and last year the group cracked American charts with the sky-scraping album Only by the Night and its hit singles, “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody.” American tastemakers scoffed at the disc, but overseas media showered it with acclaim, deeming it the band’sand one of the year’sbest. Just last year the group was playing club-sized venues like The Rave; on this latest tour the group is playing arenas like The Bradley Center.