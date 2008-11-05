By now the cycle is pretty well cemented: Kings of Leon release an album, which is then greeted with cold reviews and hot sales. Lather, rinse, repeat. The Southern rock group’s latest record, Only By the Night, is their most polarizing record yet, attracting lavish praise from established print media and particularly savage derision from online contrarians. The disc is selling like Depression-priced hotcakes thanks to its haunting lead single, “Sex On Fire,” a career-best that reverberates in the mind for hours after each listen, making it easy to see why the song is lighting up FM 102.1’s request lines. Blog favorites We Are Scientists and ’90s alternative-rock revivalists The Whigs open.