Kinky Friedman w/ Jim Hoehn

Singer, novelist, satirist and would-be politician Richard “Kinky” Friedman doesn't like to limit himself when it comes to his career options. After playing music with his first band, King Arthur and the Carrots, at the University of Texas at Austin, Friedman served two years in the Peace Corps, where he met his road manager Dylan Ferrero. Since then, he has refined his sardonic country rock as a solo act and with various backing band lineups, producing controversial numbers like “They Ain't Makin' Jews Like Jesus Anymore” and comedic songs such as “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in the Bed.” After a lull in his music career, Friedman took up writing and running for office, placing fourth in the 2006 Texas gubernatorial race, but he has recently decided to take up touring again.