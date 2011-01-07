Among the hair-metal bands whose commercial heyday was cut short by the early-’90s alternative-nation rise was Winger, the glossy, hard-sexing group that scored pre-Nirvana hits with songs like “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Can’t Get Enuff.” Frontman Kip Winger, a one-time member of Alice Cooper’s band, reunited his eponymous band in the middle of the 2000s, picking up where they left off with albums like 2009’s Karma , but he’s also branched off in some unlikely directions, scoring a 30-minute piece for the San Francisco Ballet. Expect him to stick to more traditional fare when he performs solo acoustic for this show.