One would be hard-pressed to find a band better suited to headline a Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest gig than the almighty KISS. Songs like “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Black Diamond” and “Detroit Rock City” were meant to be heard on a warm summer night, in the company of thousands of your closest friends. The sheer joy of such songs often gets lost behind the costumes, pyrotechnics, and wall of merchandise that many now associate with the band (true die-hard fans can now be buried in the “KISS Kasket”), but the fact remains that Paul Stanley and company were able to write immensely catchy, immensely enjoyable pop songs. And while the band announced in late 2008 that a new KISS album is currently in the works, you can bet that they won’t neglect any fan favorites during their performance. Get out your face paint and head to the Marcus Amphitheaterthis is a true can’t-miss Summerfest event.