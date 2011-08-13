Kittie w/ Dirge Within, Diamond Plate and Divyded

Kittie earned considerable press in the late-'90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet softened its sound on the 2007 release Funeral for Yesterday to rely more on melodic hooks and less on primal grunts, but returned to tougher, darker territory for 2009's In the Black , leaning on heavy guitars that grinded away angrily in deference to the band's metal roots. A new album, I've Failed You , is slated for release later this year.