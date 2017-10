Kittie earned considerable press in the late-’90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet has improved over the years, softening its sound on the 2007 release Funeral For Yesterday to rely more on melodic, Veruca Salt-ish vocals and less on primal gruntsthough, to be sure, the guitars still grind away angrily in deference to their metal roots.