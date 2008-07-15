Kittie earned considerable press in the late-’90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet has improved over the years, softening its sound on the 2007 release Funeral For Yesterday to rely more on melodic, Veruca Salt-ish vocals and less on primal gruntsthough, to be sure, the guitars still grind away angrily in deference to their metal roots. New York industrial institution Dope, the type of testosterone outlet that makes Kittie such a curiosity, opens for the group tonight at their 8 p.m. show at the Rave.