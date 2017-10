For the seventh year in a row, area musicians with a shared love of Neil Young's songbook are gathering at Linneman's Riverwest Inn on a bill to raise money for the Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7. Performers include The Aimless Blades, The Carolinas, Carrie Melton, Vic & Gab, Will Phalen, The WhiskeyBelles, Edward Burch, The Viper and His Famous Orchestra, Paul Cebar, Juniper Tar and Chris DeMay.