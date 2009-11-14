No figure looms larger in the alt-country community than Neil Young, a songwriter whose fusion of rock, folk and twang paved the way for the genre as it is today. At the annual Kneel to Neil benefit, now in its fifth year, local folk, rock and country musicians cover Young’s songbook to raise money for 91.7 WMSE and the Bridge School for handicapped children. This year’s lineup includes Beauvilles, Aimless Blades, The Carolinas, The Celebrated Workingman, Lisa Gatewood, Conrad Plymouth, Mike Fredrickson, Juniper Tar’s Jason Mohr and Chris DeMay and others.