For the sixth year in a row, area musicians with a shared love of Neil Young’s songbook are gathering at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on a bill to raise money for the Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7. Performers include The Aimless Blades, The Carolinas, Rob McCuen, Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, Chris DeMay, The Beauvilles, Jeremiah Nelson, JoAnn Riedl and Terry Hackbarth.