What do musicians like Chris DeMay, John Sieger, Juniper Tar, The Carolinas, Time Since Western and the Peder Hedman Quartet have in common? Like much of the area music scene, they share a strong reverence for Neil Young, who they’ll pay tribute to tonight as part of the fourth annual “Kneel To Neil” fundraiser at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn at 10 p.m. Proceeds go toward The Bridge School and WMSE, which badly needs a new transmitter after storms damaged theirs this August. Admission is $10 and includes a copy of the Neil Young tribute album More Barn.