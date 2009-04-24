Knit Delicate w/ Cherry Cake

Although Cherry Cake was never poised for stardom like their Milwaukee peers from the 1980s the Violent Femmes or The BoDeans, they were popular on the East Side and included many of the city’s best rock musicians at one time or other. The focus amid the chaos and shifting lineups was always Steve Whalen, a wild man behind the microphone who raised the roof with his gleefully screamed lyrics. Cherry Cake reformed earlier this year for a benefit concert for Atomic Records, but has stuck around. Tonight they play a show with alt-rockers Knit Delicate.