A cross-dressing John McGivern stars as Earlene Hoople, a veteran cable-access television host (and self-proclaimed “Queen of Rural Media”), in this local production of writer/director Pat Hazell's <I>A Kodachrome Christmas</i>. Before she retires from her long-running “Early Bird Morning Show,” Hoople hosts one last Christmas special in front of a live audience, sharing her recipes for Christmas cookies, some craft tips and an old family slide show. This sweet, gentle-humored comedy wraps up its run at the Marcus Center on Dec. 31. <P>