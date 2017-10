A cross-dressing John McGivern stars as Earlene Hoople, a veteran cable-access television host (and self-proclaimed “Queen of Rural Media”), in this local production of writer/director Pat Hazell's A Kodacrhome Christmas . Before she retires from her long-running “Early Bird Morning Show,” Hoople hosts one last Christmas special in front of a live audience, sharing her recipes for Christmas cookies, some craft tips and an old family slideshow in this sweet, gentle-humored comedy.