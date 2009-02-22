The taiko, a stocky Japanese drum that can be played alone or with an ensemble, is the centerpiece for rhythmic Asian percussionists the Kodo Drummers. The troupe’s name can be translated as “heartbeat,” which is an apt comparison for their sound, though anybody with a heartbeat this manically fast should probably look into lowering their blood pressure. Along with various flutes, cymbals and the thunderous odaiko, a giant drum, the stoic Kodo Drummers blend their pulsing beats with artful Japanese melodies, but can also kick up enough clatter to drown out anything Throbbing Gristle ever recorded.