The millionth band to try their hand at streamlined, Strokesian guitar-rockbut also one of the better onesThe Kooks conquered the charts with their happy-go-lucky 2006 debut, Inside In/Inside Out, and have had early success with their recently released follow-up, Konk. Named after the studio of Kinks mastermind Ray Davies, where it was recorded, the album delves even further into retro British-invasion rock, a logical fit for the young fab foursome’s already-gleeful sound. The Kooks do an 8 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom show tonight with openers The Morning Benders.