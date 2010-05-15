Korn w/ 2Cents

The seminal nu-metal group Korn was so popular by the late-’90s that their video for “Got the Life” became the first video ever to be retired by MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Korn has struggled to recapture those commercial and critical heights after the turn of the century, however, confounding fans with unsure albums like 2007’s Untitled , which downplayed the band’s usually funky assault in favor of Beatlesque melodies and moody keyboards in the spirit of The Cure. Last year, Korn returned to the studio with their original producer, Ross Robinson, in hopes of recreating the energy that made them so popular a decade ago. But given the departure of lead guitarist Brian “Head” Welch and drummer David Silveria, recreating that early sound may be difficult. The new album, tellingly titled Korn III – Remember Who You Are , is set for a July 13 release.