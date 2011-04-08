Kramp & Adler Comedy Festival

It's hard not to note the irony that FM 102.1 DJs Kramp and Adler's comedy bill includes Eugene Mirman, who may be best-known locally as the "I have a radio inside my finger" spokesman for rival station 94.5 FM The Lake. Of course, in the years since he filmed those TV spots, Mirman has emerged as one of stand-up's funniest (and most absurdist) acts, and has made hilarious contributions to TV programs including "Flight of the Conchords" and "Bob's Burgers." He shares this bill with Kristen Schaal, his co-star from both of those shows, and veteran comedian and podcast host Marc Maron.